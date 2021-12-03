Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark banned for Burnley clash

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will be without the suspended Ciaran Clark for Saturday’s Premier League clash with fellow strugglers Burnley.

Clark was sent off just nine minutes into Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Norwich and must sit out as a result, although fellow central defender Jamaal Lascelles and wing-back Matt Ritchie are available after serving one-match bans against the Canaries.

Howe will otherwise assess a series of bumps and bruises, but defender Paul Dummett (calf) is his only remaining absentee.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will welcome back defender James Tarkowski and midfielder Ashley Westwood from suspension.

Both players missed the midweek draw with Wolves after their bans were delayed by the postponement of Sunday’s game against Tottenham.

Forward Ashley Barnes remains out due to a thigh injury and defender Phil Bardsley, who missed the Wolves game with an unspecified problem, is doubtful. Midfielder Dale Stephens, who has had Covid-19, is also set to miss out.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Manquillo, Murphy, Ritchie, Lewis, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Lascelles, Hayden, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Willock, Hendrick, Fraser, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Roberts, Mee, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cornet, Vydra, Wood, Rodriguez, Lennon, Hennessey, Pieters, Collins, Long.