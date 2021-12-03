Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
He needs help: Dean Smith wants Norwich to ease scoring burden on Teemu Pukki

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 11:02 am Updated: December 3, 2021, 11:28 am
Teemu Pukki has five goals for Norwich this season (Joe Giddens/PA)
Boss Dean Smith has urged his Norwich players to ease the burden on Teemu Pukki.

The Canaries chief wants his goal-shy squad to starting scoring ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tottenham.

Finland international Pukki has five goals this season with just three others – Mathias Normann, Andrew Omobamidele and Grant Hanley – netting in the Premier League.

Pukki’s late goal at Newcastle rescued a 1-1 draw for the Canaries on Tuesday and he has now scored 71 times in just 139 games for the club.

“He needs help,” said Smith. “Looking at Teemu and speaking to him you wouldn’t know he is carrying such a weight on his shoulders. He seems a real level-headed, laid-back guy who wants to work hard for the team.

“He’s one who I knew was a good player but you don’t realise how good a player until you actually work with him. His work-rate, the quality of his finishing, the quality of his runs and he sets the tempo at the top for us.

“I’ve been really pleased in what we’ve got. He is setting a standard for the others to follow. But we know we can’t be over-reliant on just one goalscorer in the team. We need goals from other areas.

“We’ve spoken about it, that’s why the importance of set-pieces also comes into play. If we can be a little bit more creative in those areas then we will get goals from other players.

“What helps is he’s had the experience of playing in the Premier League. He’s got the experience of another season in the Championship, where he’s done really well, and he understands his own body. We help him along the way.”

Smith insisted he was yet to speak to sporting director Stuart Webber about trying to remedy Norwich’s goalscoring issues in January, with the Canaries having netted just eight times in 14 league games.

“I’ve not even looked at January or spoken to Stuart about it at all. I’m still assessing the players we have here, I’m really pleased with what we’ve got out of them and I think there’s more to come,” he said.

Forward Milot Rashica has been ruled out for up to a month with a groin injury.

Mathias Normann (pelvis) is out along with Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) and long-term absentee Sam Byram but Todd Cantwell is available after having to self-isolate.

Norwich remain second bottom after the draw in Newcastle but Smith is unbeaten with two draws and a win in his opening three games since replacing Daniel Farke last month.

“We look hard to beat, I can’t remember Newcastle having many chances,” he said.

“We’ve felt we left some points out there. With Newcastle going down to 10 men after 10 minutes, we could have been better with the ball and we felt we should have performed a lot better. It’s a solid start and we look hard to beat.”

