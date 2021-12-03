Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cardiff given green light to fly home from South Africa on Friday

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 11:27 am
Cardiff’s next match will be against Toulouse at The Arms Park (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Cardiff are set to arrive back in the UK on Friday night after finally leaving South Africa.

The travelling party of 42 was given the green light to leave Cape Town after returning negative PCR results on five consecutive days since South Africa was placed on the UK red list following the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

After arriving at Heathrow via Dublin, they will begin a 10-day quarantine in an approved hotel in London.

It is the club’s fourth attempt to leave South Africa. Their planned departure on Thursday morning was foiled when their landing slot was withdrawn.

Six members of the playing and backroom staff who returned positive tests will remain in Cape Town.

A statement from the club said: “While we are grateful to confirm the departure of 42 players and staff today, attention now turns solely to the six who have been forced to stay in South Africa.

“They remain in good health and are receiving the best possible care and support necessary.

Chris Bryant raised Cardiff’s plight in Parliament (PA Images/Aaron Chown)

“We hope to repatriate them to the UK as soon as possible and are also grateful to Rhondda MP Chris Bryant for raising their plight in Parliament.”

Cardiff are due to play defending champions Toulouse in the European Champions Cup at The Arms Park on Saturday week and intend to field a team comprised of academy players, reserves and Wales internationals who did not travel to South Africa.

European Professional Club Rugby has relaxed player registration rules in response to the plight of four sides who found themselves stranded in South Africa, but stressed that there are no spare weekends to accommodate postponements.

The majority of players and staff from Munster and Zebre have since returned to Ireland and Italy respectively to complete their periods of isolation but the Scarlets remain in a quarantine hotel just outside Belfast.

