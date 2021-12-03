Craig Bryson available for St Johnstone after serving suspension By Press Association December 3, 2021, 11:47 am St Johnstone’s Craig Bryson is back after a ban (Andrew Milligan/PA) St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson returns from suspension for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match against Ross County at McDiarmid Park. Attacker Glenn Middleton has recovered from a hamstring injury but midfielder Murray Davidson is out with a knock. Callum Davidson will assess a couple of other players who have niggles from the midweek defeat to Dundee while Stevie May (knee) and David Wotherspoon (knee) are long-term absentees for Saints. Ross County will be without Alex Iacovitti for the trip to Perth. The defender went off with a hamstring injury during the midweek draw with St Mirren. Full-back Harry Clarke returns from suspension. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Callum Davidson keen to find solution and end St Johnstone’s winless run Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti could face absence following hamstring strain Jim Goodwin bemoans St Mirren’s lack of cutting edge St Mirren rue missed chances in goalless draw with Ross County