Brendan Kiernan back in contention as Walsall face Swindon

Walsall will have Brendan Kiernan available for the FA Cup clash with Swindon.

Kiernan missed the midweek Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Cambridge with a foot injury but has returned to training and will be fit.

Rory Holden is still absent, but is the only player who has not trained ahead of the game.

Liam Kinsella, Conor Wilkinson and Zak Mills have all recently returned from injury and could feature.

Swindon hope to have Ben Gladwin back for the trip to the Black Country.

The midfielder limped out of last weekend’s draw with Harrogate but returned to training on Thursday and could be involved.

Boss Ben Garner says there are no other injury complaints following the midweek loss to Colchester in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Defender Mathieu Baudry is a long-term absentee with a hip injury.