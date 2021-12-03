Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Buxton expect to have fully-fit squad for FA Cup tie with Morecambe

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 1:18 pm
Former Northern Ireland international Jamie Ward is part of the Buxton squad (Niall Carson/PA)
Former Northern Ireland international Jamie Ward is part of the Buxton squad (Niall Carson/PA)

Buxton boss Steve Cunningham is hopeful of having a full squad to pick from for his side’s FA Cup clash with Morecambe.

Cunningham has a few players nursing bumps and bruises but nothing that is expected to keep anyone out of Saturday’s tie.

The Bucks include former Coventry defender Ben Turner and former Sheffield United forward Jamie Ward among their ranks and both should be involved.

The Northern Premier League Premier Division club are the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition and have lost only once in the league this season.

Arthur Gnahoua could return to the Morecambe starting line-up for the second-round tie.

The defender is fit again after a bout of illness and played the second half of the 4-0 home defeat to MK Dons last weekend.

Jon Obika, Aaron Wildig and Kyle Letheren came through a Central League Cup tie against Preston unscathed on Tuesday but Cole Stockton, who missed the Dons defeat with a hamstring injury, remains a doubt.

Morecambe will be looking to reach the third round again after last season getting a plum draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge at that stage of the competition.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal