Buxton expect to have fully-fit squad for FA Cup tie with Morecambe

Buxton boss Steve Cunningham is hopeful of having a full squad to pick from for his side’s FA Cup clash with Morecambe.

Cunningham has a few players nursing bumps and bruises but nothing that is expected to keep anyone out of Saturday’s tie.

The Bucks include former Coventry defender Ben Turner and former Sheffield United forward Jamie Ward among their ranks and both should be involved.

The Northern Premier League Premier Division club are the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition and have lost only once in the league this season.

Arthur Gnahoua could return to the Morecambe starting line-up for the second-round tie.

The defender is fit again after a bout of illness and played the second half of the 4-0 home defeat to MK Dons last weekend.

Jon Obika, Aaron Wildig and Kyle Letheren came through a Central League Cup tie against Preston unscathed on Tuesday but Cole Stockton, who missed the Dons defeat with a hamstring injury, remains a doubt.

Morecambe will be looking to reach the third round again after last season getting a plum draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge at that stage of the competition.