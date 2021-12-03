No new problems for Aberdeen against St Mirren By Press Association December 3, 2021, 2:40 pm Dylan McGeouch has a calf problem (Jeff Holmes/PA) Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass will select from the same group of players that defeated Livingston for the clash against St Mirren. That means midfielder Dylan McGeouch remains out with a calf injury, along with Matty Kennedy. Defenders Jack MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher, Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine are all still sidelined. Captain Joe Shaughnessy will return for St Mirren. The central defender sat out the midweek draw with Ross County through suspension. Another centre-back, Conor McCarthy, remains on the sidelines following ankle surgery. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis says his confidence is back after being dropped Aberdeen boss hails summer signing David Bates’ positive response to criticism Joe Harper column: Wanted man Ryan Hedges underlined his importance to Aberdeen Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass: We need to build on midweek win