Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Christian Doidge could return after suspension for Hibs if he proves fitness

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 2:52 pm
Hibernian striker Christian Doidge is set to return (Alan Rennie/PA)
Hibernian striker Christian Doidge is set to return (Alan Rennie/PA)

Hibernian striker Christian Doidge is set to return from a two-game suspension for the visit of Motherwell as long as he is fully recovered from a minor bout of illness that kept him out of a friendly game in midweek.

Kyle Magennis is still absent with a groin problem, but Hibs are hopeful he will be back in action before Christmas.

Sean Mackie, Daniel MacKay and Melker Hallberg are short of match fitness after their respective injury lay-offs.

Motherwell defender Sondre Solholm Johansen has a chance of featuring at Easter Road after going off with cramp in the midweek win over Dundee United.

Midfielder Barry Maguire is suspended following his late red card.

Robbie Crawford, Liam Donnelly, Mark O’Hara and Juhani Ojala missed out against United but manager Graham Alexander is starting to get some of his injured players back in training.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal