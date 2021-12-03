Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wolves boss Bruno Lage keen to keep a lid on European expectations

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 2:58 pm
Wolves manager Bruno Lage is keen for his side to go under the radar (David Davies/PA)
Boss Bruno Lage has called on Wolves to remain under the radar in their bid for a European return.

The Portuguese is eager for his side to be incognito as they fight for a top-six spot.

They host Liverpool on Saturday having lost just once in their last nine games to sit eighth, three points adrift of the top four.

Wolves finished seventh in successive seasons under Nuno Espirito Santo and reached the Europa League quarter-finals in 2020 but Lage is determined to keep a lid on expectations.

He said: “The most important thing is the players believe in our work. It’s about moments and sometimes it’s better to work without too much noise around.

“We know the pathway we want to do with the team. Right now it’s the same, continue at the same level. That’s what I want from the team, from me, consistency. Every day I try to be relaxed and calm.

“The important thing is not the position, it’s the points we have at the moment.

“This month until the middle of January will be a serious test for us to find the best solutions. It’s not about complaining. It’s important to continue under the radar, to play our game, because that is the best way to score goals and win points.

“We are happy with what we are doing at the moment but we need to continue. December and January will be a very hard and a good test for us.”

Wolves have drawn their last two games against Norwich and Burnley, and have midfielder Ruben Neves back after suspension.

Daniel Podence may return after self-isolating having tested positive for Covid-19 but Marcal (Covid) is out. Jonny and Pedro Neto (both knee) are sidelined along with Yerson Mosquera (hamstring).

Liverpool come to Molineux third in the Premier League having lost once, at West Ham in November, all season.

Lage said: “I don’t know if they are the best (in the world) but they are in the best three or five, for sure.

“They know the system, they play with a high intensity. It’s very hard to play against them but we (will) have our chances.”

