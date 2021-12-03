Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leon Bailey facing several weeks out for Aston Villa

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 3:14 pm
Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey is set for a spell on the sidelines (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey is set for a spell on the sidelines (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Aston Villa have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their home game against Leicester with the news that Leon Bailey will be out for “a number of weeks”.

The 24-year-old forward, signed from Bayer Leverkusen this summer for a reported fee of £30million, hobbled off with what looked like a thigh problem during the 2-1 home defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night. Scans have revealed damage to a quad muscle and boss Steven Gerrard has said Bailey will not be back before Christmas.

An unspecified injury has kept Danny Ings out recently but the striker is nearing a return and a decision will be made on his fitness on Saturday.

Youri Tielemans (calf) and James Justin have both resumed training but Sunday’s match may come too soon for the Leicester pair.

James Maddison is being treated for a glute issue following the midweek draw at Southampton but the midfielder is expected to be fit.

Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and long-term absentee Wesley Fofana remain out.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Steer, Hause, Young, Tuanzebe, Sanson, El Ghazi, Chukwuemeka, Davis, Luiz, Philogene-Bidace, Archer, Ings.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Castagne, Thomas, Bertrand, Soyuncu, Nelson, Evans, Amartey, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Daley-Campbell, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Marcal-Madivadua, Lookman, Vardy, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka.

