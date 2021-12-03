Watford without Adam Masina against Manchester City

Watford’s mounting casualty list grew on Wednesday night with Adam Masina also facing time on the sidelines ahead of the visit of Manchester City on Saturday.

Masina was forced off in the first half against Chelsea and joins an injury list which already includes Ismaila Sarr, Ben Foster and Nicolas Nkoulou, who are all sidelined until January.

Francisco Sierralta (hamstring), Peter Etebo (quad) and Kwadwo Baah (ankle) are also out.

Kevin De Bruyne heads a host of players ready to return for City.

The Belgian is now back in training after recovering from coronavirus while Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Kyle Walker – all missing at Aston Villa in midweek – are also available again.

Aymeric Laporte returns from suspension and, with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish on the bench on Wednesday after recent knocks, only Ferran Torres (foot) remains on the injury list.

Watford provisional squad: Bachmann, Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose, Louza, Dennis, Cleverley, Sissoko, Joao Pedro, King, Ngakia, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan, Kabasele, Hernandez, Kucka, Elliot.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Walker, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Grealish, Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, De Bruyne, Palmer, McAtee, Foden, Jesus.