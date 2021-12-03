Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arrest made after missiles thrown at Barrie McKay during Celtic-Hearts clash

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 3:24 pm
Items were thrown towards Barrie McKay (PA)
A man has been arrested after missiles were thrown at Hearts winger Barrie McKay at Celtic Park on Thursday.

McKay was struck on the back with what appeared to be a plastic bottle of juice, and other items were thrown down towards him on several occasions as he prepared to take corners in front of the standing section.

The former Rangers player made referee Bobby Madden aware of the problem during his team’s 1-0 defeat but did not appear to be hurt and carried on playing.

A police spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with items thrown on to the pitch during a match at Celtic Park on the evening of Thursday, December 2.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and further enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Professional Football League said the league was awaiting the match delegate’s report.

