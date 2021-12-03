Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Leeds welcome back Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling for Brentford clash

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 3:32 pm
Patrick Bamford is set to return to action for Leeds after a lengthy injury absence (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Patrick Bamford is set to return to action for Leeds after a lengthy injury absence (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Leeds duo Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling are expected to be available to face Brentford after lengthy injury absences.

Bamford has not played since mid-September with an ankle problem and Ayling has been sidelined for the same period with a knee injury, but both came through a run-out for the Under-23s on Monday.

Pascal Struijk suffered a minor hip injury in the midweek win over Crystal Palace but is expected to be fit.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has no new injury problems ahead of the trip to Elland Road.

The Bees, who fielded an unchanged XI in Thursday night’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham, emerged unscathed and Shandon Baptiste, Mathias Jensen and Yoane Wissa all got valuable minutes under their belts from the bench.

Kristoffer Ajer has several more weeks in the treatment room as he recovers from a hamstring injury and Tariqe Fosu (also hamstring) continues to be assessed, while Mathias Jorgensen is still sidelined.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Llorente, Dallas, Cooper, Ayling, Firpo, Struijk, Phillips, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha, James, Gelhardt, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins, Drameh, Greenwood, Bamford.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Cox, Thompson, Goode, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Forss, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Wissa.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal