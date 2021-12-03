Ryan Jack returns as Rangers host Dundee in Premiership By Press Association December 3, 2021, 4:34 pm Ryan Jack (pictured) has not featured under Giovanni Van Bronckhorst (Jane Barlow/PA) Ryan Jack will return to the Rangers squad for this weekend’s cinch Premiership encounter with Dundee. The midfielder has not featured under Giovanni Van Bronckhorst after returning from a long-term calf injury last month. Leon Balogun will miss out again with a knock but is close to returning, while Filip Helander (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are also still sidelined. Dundee are set to welcome Jordan McGhee back into the squad after he missed the last two matches following minor knee surgery. Defender Lee Ashcroft is still absent with the hamstring injury he sustained against Motherwell last weekend. Alex Jakubiak (shoulder) and Shaun Byrne (knee) remain out but are both progressing well in their recovery bids. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Ruben Neves returns from suspension as Wolves host Liverpool Hibernian welcome back top scorer Martin Boyle for Rangers clash Lee Ashcroft sidelined as Dundee meet St Johnstone Giovanni Van Bronckhorst backs Rangers’ Jermain Defoe to play big role on pitch