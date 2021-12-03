West Ham expected to be without Aaron Cresswell for Chelsea clash

West Ham are likely to still be without Aaron Cresswell for the visit of Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The left-back missed the draw with Brighton on Wednesday with a back problem but has returned to doing some light training.

Angelo Ogbonna remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

Reece James and Jorginho have handed injury-hit Chelsea a double fitness boost.

England wing-back James has shaken off an ankle concern, while Jorginho is back to full fitness after a recent knock.

Chelsea still do not know the extent of Trevoh Chalobah’s hamstring problem, but the defender will definitely miss Saturday’s West Ham trip, while Mateo Kovacic (hamstring), N’Golo Kante (knock) and Ben Chilwell (knee) will also be absent this weekend.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Diop, Masuaku, Kral, Perkins

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, James, Alonso, Saul, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Ziyech, Lukaku.