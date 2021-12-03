Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West Ham expected to be without Aaron Cresswell for Chelsea clash

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 4:38 pm
Aaron Cresswell is expected to be absent this weekend (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Aaron Cresswell is expected to be absent this weekend (Jonathan Brady/PA)

West Ham are likely to still be without Aaron Cresswell for the visit of Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The left-back missed the draw with Brighton on Wednesday with a back problem but has returned to doing some light training.

Angelo Ogbonna remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

Reece James and Jorginho have handed injury-hit Chelsea a double fitness boost.

England wing-back James has shaken off an ankle concern, while Jorginho is back to full fitness after a recent knock.

Chelsea still do not know the extent of Trevoh Chalobah’s hamstring problem, but the defender will definitely miss Saturday’s West Ham trip, while Mateo Kovacic (hamstring), N’Golo Kante (knock) and Ben Chilwell (knee) will also be absent this weekend.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Diop, Masuaku, Kral, Perkins

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, James, Alonso, Saul, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Ziyech, Lukaku.

