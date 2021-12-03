Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has no clear picture of transfer window

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 4:57 pm
Giovanni van Bronckhorst will wait and see how the transfer window develops (PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst will wait and see how the transfer window develops (PA)

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits he does not have a clear idea of how the club’s transfer window will shape up.

Rangers have recently stated they are under no pressure to sell players despite ongoing losses but some of the squad could attract offers in January which would leave the club with decisions to make.

Van Bronckhorst said: “It’s a difficult one. As a coach I have had many transfer windows and it’s hard to predict what will happen, because anything can happen.

“The most important thing is to be prepared for whatever comes and that’s where all the work will have to be done between now and when the transfer window opens.

“We will see. It can go either way but hopefully at the end of the window we have a better squad than when the transfer window opens.”

He added: “We are discussing what has to be done but so far nothing has been decided yet about bringing in some new players in defence.”

One player whose future is uncertain is centre-back Connor Goldson, who is out of contract next summer.

Van Bronckhorst hopes to get some clarity soon from sporting director Ross Wilson.

“I spoke to Ross about it and he is still talking with his agent,” the Rangers boss said. “So we have to wait.

“I saw reports he rejected an offer but that is untrue. They are still talking so hopefully we can have some more news in the coming weeks or months.

“I don’t have a clue what will happen because I have only been here for a couple of weeks. Maybe when I talk to Connor myself in the coming days and weeks I have more of a view on that.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Jack will return to the squad for Saturday’s cinch Premiership clash with Dundee at Ibrox.

The midfielder has not featured yet under the new manager after playing twice last month following his return from calf surgery.

“Ryan will be in the squad,” Van Bronckhorst said. “He had not played a lot of games in the last six or seven months. I know he is an important player and we want him back as soon as possible. But we know he has got to build up his minutes.

“Hopefully in the next few weeks I can give him some more minutes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal