Jackson Longridge serving ban as Livingston face Hearts

Livingston left-back Jackson Longridge is suspended for the cinch Premiership clash with Hearts.

Longridge drops out after picking up two yellow cards at Pittodrie on Wednesday night.

Scott Pittman and Sean Kelly are closing in on returns while Adam Lewis (foot) and Daniel Barden (illness) are long-term absentees.

Hearts will again be without Beni Baningime with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Andy Halliday dropped out of the squad for Thursday’s narrow defeat by Celtic.

Liam Boyce could return to the starting line-up after coming off the bench at Parkhead.