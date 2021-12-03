Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Southampton defender Jan Bednarek ruled out of Brighton visit with calf injury

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 5:12 pm
Jan Bednarek will miss Southampton’s Premier League clash with Brighton this weekend (Adam Davy/PA)
Jan Bednarek will miss Southampton’s Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday due to a calf injury.

The Poland defender trudged out of Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester in the closing stages and will now miss out this weekend.

Stuart Armstrong will sit the game out with a heel complaint, while goalkeeper Fraser Forster picked up a knock in training and will also be out of action.

Defender Jack Stephens is building fitness after a long-term knee injury.

Brighton will be without Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Webster and Adam Lallana after all three were injured against West Ham in midweek.

Teenage winger Sarmiento was handed a full Premier League debut but it lasted just 13 minutes before he hobbled off with a hamstring issue.

Defender Webster was another first-half casualty after suffering a calf problem, and Lallana limped off late on with a leg injury which means he will miss out against his old club.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Livramento, Lyanco, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Tella, Adams, Armstrong, Lewis, Long, Perraud, Broja, Djenepo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Valery, Walcott.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Gross, Moder, March, Richards, Connolly, Maupay, Trossard, Locadia.

