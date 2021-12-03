Ryan Leonard faces scan as Millwall fear long absence By Press Association December 3, 2021, 5:22 pm Millwall could be without Ryan Leonard for the visit of Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA) Millwall will again be without Ryan Leonard for the visit of Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday and possibly for a long time beyond. Leonard could be out for up to three months and is set to see a specialist about his ankle injury. Arsenal loanee Daniel Ballard is also on a lengthy recovery from knee surgery. Connor Mahoney remains out with a hamstring injury. Birmingham could have George Friend back in contention for the trip to the Den. The defender has missed a month with a hamstring injury sustained in training and could push for a place in the starting line-up. However, both Gary Gardner and Ryan Woods remain suspended for two more matches following red cards against Hull and Coventry respectively. Jordan James is a doubt for the game after suffering with an illness, with Remi Walker also ill. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal No new injury worries for Grant McCann as Hull face Millwall Birmingham without suspended Ryan Woods for Blackpool clash Keeper Matija Sarkic earns 10-man Birmingham point at Coventry Sky Blues to assess Jake Clarke-Salter ahead of derby clash with Birmingham