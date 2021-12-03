Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Robbie Neilson calls on Hearts to have more belief following defeat at Celtic

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 6:02 pm
Robbie Neilson was frustrated and proud at Celtic Park (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson urged his players to have more trust in their ability after an encouraging but ultimately frustrating night at Celtic Park.

Neilson was adamant that Kyogo Furuhashi’s winning goal in the 1-0 defeat for Hearts was clearly offside, but he was also proud of his side’s performance, especially in the second half when they created several good opportunities.

The former Hearts defender claimed his team would have to play “doubly well” at Celtic Park to get points given his frustration with the officials.

But he also knew they would need to take their chances and show greater belief to play the way they did in the second half from the start.

Neilson told Hearts TV: “We need to have that belief and do it from the start. I spoke to the players about that – trust yourself and trust each other. Especially when you come to places like Celtic Park and there is a lot of pressure and 60,000 here and it’s 100 miles an hour. Trust yourself to pass the ball.

“We work on it all the time in training and we do it in games, but we have to do it consistently and do it consistently in places like Celtic Park.

“That’s the disappointing thing, you get a bad decision against you, you lose the goal, you lose the game and everybody just laughs if off, says you need to move on to the next game, it evens itself out over the course of the season. It doesn’t when you come to places like this.

“Can you change it? Probably not to be honest with you. But what you can do is come and fight harder and dominate games and score goals, and that’s what we need to get to.”

