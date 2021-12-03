Celtic contact Hearts about missiles faced by Barrie McKay and will take action

Celtic have been in touch with Hearts about the missiles faced by Barrie McKay and have vowed to take appropriate action against offending fans.

A man has been arrested after a number of items were thrown at the Hearts winger during Celtic’s 1-0 home win on Thursday.

McKay was struck on the back with what appeared to be a plastic bottle of juice, and other items were thrown down towards him on several occasions as he prepared to take corners in front of the standing section.

The former Rangers player made referee Bobby Madden aware of the problem but did not appear to be hurt and carried on playing.

A Celtic spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Clearly such behaviour has no place at Celtic Park.

“We have already been in contact with Hearts. The club will also investigate the matter fully and we will take all appropriate action.”

A police spokesperson said earlier: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with items thrown on to the pitch during a match at Celtic Park on the evening of Thursday, December 2.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and further enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Professional Football League said the league was awaiting the match delegate’s report.