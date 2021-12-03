Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
We should fear no one, says Ross County boss Malky Mackay

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 6:56 pm
Things are looking up for Malky Mackay (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Things are looking up for Malky Mackay (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has told his players they should not fear going anywhere in the league as they look to build on improving results.

County are still bottom of the cinch Premiership but can move above St Johnstone if they win in Perth on Saturday.

A goalless draw against St Mirren on Wednesday made it three clean sheets in five matches, form which has proved the difference following some high-scoring defeats.

Mackay said: “It’s another clean sheet, we are one defeat in five and that was to the champions. I firmly believe we have a group here who are as good as anything in the league.

“It’s just that consistency of making sure we get clean sheets. We always look as if we are going to score, I have no doubt about that. But a couple of clean sheets helps as well.

“It’s now six points to sixth position. The group are getting a little bit more focused and making sure we take our chances and keeping it clean at the other end.

“I have a group here who don’t fear going anywhere.”

Mackay has been able to make changes in recent games and still get the same level of performance, an encouraging sign at the beginning of the busy December schedule.

“It was great to see Jake Vokins, youngster who has come in on loan from Southampton and had a dreadful start because of a broken foot,” Mackay said.

“With Southampton’s help, we finally managed to get him back fit and match fit to the way the rest of the group have got.

“It was fantastic to get him back on the pitch and I thought he was excellent, the block near the end and the ball he put in near the end. It was terrific he lasted 90 minutes.

“(David) Cancola played his second 90 minutes in a year and Dom Samuel has been training really well and deserved his chance. I thought he caused them problems.”

