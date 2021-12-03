We should fear no one, says Ross County boss Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has told his players they should not fear going anywhere in the league as they look to build on improving results.

County are still bottom of the cinch Premiership but can move above St Johnstone if they win in Perth on Saturday.

A goalless draw against St Mirren on Wednesday made it three clean sheets in five matches, form which has proved the difference following some high-scoring defeats.

Mackay said: “It’s another clean sheet, we are one defeat in five and that was to the champions. I firmly believe we have a group here who are as good as anything in the league.

“It’s just that consistency of making sure we get clean sheets. We always look as if we are going to score, I have no doubt about that. But a couple of clean sheets helps as well.

“It’s now six points to sixth position. The group are getting a little bit more focused and making sure we take our chances and keeping it clean at the other end.

“I have a group here who don’t fear going anywhere.”

Mackay has been able to make changes in recent games and still get the same level of performance, an encouraging sign at the beginning of the busy December schedule.

“It was great to see Jake Vokins, youngster who has come in on loan from Southampton and had a dreadful start because of a broken foot,” Mackay said.

“With Southampton’s help, we finally managed to get him back fit and match fit to the way the rest of the group have got.

“It was fantastic to get him back on the pitch and I thought he was excellent, the block near the end and the ball he put in near the end. It was terrific he lasted 90 minutes.

“(David) Cancola played his second 90 minutes in a year and Dom Samuel has been training really well and deserved his chance. I thought he caused them problems.”