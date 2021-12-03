Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sean Welsh on target as Inverness edge Kilmarnock to move top of Championship

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 9:44 pm
Sean Welsh scored the winner for Inverness (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Sean Welsh scored the winner for Inverness (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Sean Welsh scored the only goal as Inverness went top of the cinch Championship table as they beat previous leaders Kilmarnock 1-0 at the Caledonian Stadium.

Inverness fashioned the first chance of the game when Roddy MacGregor set up Billy Mckay in the box but his effort was kept out at the expense of a corner.

Winger Rory McKenzie responded for the visitors but his shot was also denied after 20 minutes.

With half an hour gone the ball broke to Shane Sutherland on the edge of the box but he fired just wide as Inverness pushed for the opener.

Fifteen minutes into the second half Kilmarnock’s Oli Shaw went close following a mix-up in the home defence.

Inverness broke the deadlock with a little over 20 minutes to go through a long-range strike by Welsh and that was enough to wrap up the win and take Inverness top of the table.

