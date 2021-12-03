Tommy Goss effort enough as Annan Athletic edge Edinburgh City By Press Association December 3, 2021, 10:08 pm Annan Athletic triumphed at Edinburgh City (Catherine Ivill/PA) Annan Athletic climbed above Edinburgh City in the cinch League Two table with a 1-0 win at Ainslie Park. Tommy Goss scored the only goal of the game after 11 minutes, netting from a tight angle after closing down the home goalkeeper. The result sees Annan go third ahead of Saturday’s fixtures, with Edinburgh now two points further back in fifth. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Praise aplenty after starlet Fin Allen scores professional contract at Elgin City Jaime Wilson strikes back to earn Elgin City point against foes Edinburgh City Elgin City seek to end long winless run over Edinburgh City to kick up League Two table Boss Gavin Price accepts Cowden clash is big one at wrong end of table for Elgin City