Michael Smith on target as Rotherham send non-league Stockport out of the FA Cup

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 10:08 pm
Michael Smith (left) put Rotherham ahead just before the break (Simon Marper/PA)
Michael Smith (left) put Rotherham ahead just before the break (Simon Marper/PA)

Michael Smith’s 15th goal of the season saw Rotherham edge past National League Stockport to take their place in the third round of the FA Cup.

The 1-0 triumph also saw the Millers extend their unbeaten club record run to an 18th game, although they were pushed all the way in a tight contest.

Buoyed by a raucous travelling army of 2,300 supporters, Stockport belied their position 55 places below the table-topping League One hosts during a high-octane display.

Scott Quigley was only denied a fifth goal in this season’s competition when Josh Vickers made a flying save to prevent the former Barrow striker’s 20-yard effort finding his top corner.

But it was the Millers who forged ahead in the 43rd minute as Smith tapped in from three yards following Ollie Rathbone’s left-wing cross.

After the break, the visitors went on to squander an excellent opportunity to secure a replay when skipper Ash Palmer rose unchallenged to meet Ryan Rydel’s free-kick but could only steer his header wide of goal.

Later in the half, substitute Paddy Madden did head into the home net but his far-post effort was ruled out for offside and the relieved Millers avoided a tricky midweek trip across the Pennines.

