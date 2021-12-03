Michael Smith on target as Rotherham send non-league Stockport out of the FA Cup

Michael Smith’s 15th goal of the season saw Rotherham edge past National League Stockport to take their place in the third round of the FA Cup.

The 1-0 triumph also saw the Millers extend their unbeaten club record run to an 18th game, although they were pushed all the way in a tight contest.

Buoyed by a raucous travelling army of 2,300 supporters, Stockport belied their position 55 places below the table-topping League One hosts during a high-octane display.

Scott Quigley was only denied a fifth goal in this season’s competition when Josh Vickers made a flying save to prevent the former Barrow striker’s 20-yard effort finding his top corner.

But it was the Millers who forged ahead in the 43rd minute as Smith tapped in from three yards following Ollie Rathbone’s left-wing cross.

After the break, the visitors went on to squander an excellent opportunity to secure a replay when skipper Ash Palmer rose unchallenged to meet Ryan Rydel’s free-kick but could only steer his header wide of goal.

Later in the half, substitute Paddy Madden did head into the home net but his far-post effort was ruled out for offside and the relieved Millers avoided a tricky midweek trip across the Pennines.