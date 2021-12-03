Johnnie Jackson salutes Gateshead after Charlton reach FA Cup third round

Charlton caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson praised FA Cup opponents Gateshead after his side were given a severe test by the National League North club before winning 2-0.

The Addicks made their way into Monday’s third-round draw thanks to two goals from captain Jayden Stockley – but their hosts had a whole host of chances to cause an upset during a lively performance.

The likes of Macaulay Langstaff, Adam Campbell and player-manager Mike Williamson all came close to getting Gateshead back into an intriguing tie without success.

Jackson admitted his side had been given an uncomfortable night on Tyneside – but stressed getting into that hat was all that mattered.

“That’s the most important thing,” explained the former Spurs midfielder.

“We said coming here that we need to be in the hat for the third round and we have done that – but it wasn’t an easy night’s work.

“They’re a good side and they caused us a lot of problems on the night.

“I have been saying all along that I would take this game and these opponents very seriously and it’s a good job I did because we put a really strong side out there and they’ve caused us a lot of issues.

“We have got the win but it wasn’t without its problems.”

Gateshead player-manager Williamson was left disappointed by his side’s FA Cup exit – but urged his players to take heart from an impressive performance against a side ranked three levels higher in the football pyramid.

“It’s credit to how far we’ve come that the lads are disappointed we didn’t get something against a very good League One team,” he said.

“We have to take enormous confidence from that and we are extremely proud of the lads because, as people, showing that never-say-die attitude, it’s fantastic to work with that.”