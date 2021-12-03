Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scott Parker reveals training ground goal earned Bournemouth point at Fulham

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 11:14 pm
Scott Parker’s Bournemouth side earned a point on his return to Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)
Scott Parker's Bournemouth side earned a point on his return to Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)

Scott Parker claimed Bournemouth’s goal was “straight off the training ground” after his first return to Fulham as an opposition manager ended in a 1-1 draw.

Tosin Adarabioyo’s late equaliser kept Marco Silva’s side at the Championship summit after Dominic Solanke’s Cherries goal just seconds into the second half looked like sending the visitors two points clear.

Defender Adarabioyo headed home a cross from substitute Tom Cairney to ensure Fulham remained a point ahead from an often bad-tempered encounter.

“It was straight off the training ground,” Parker confirmed. “We did a lot of work on Thursday and a lot of studying previous to that. This gane was always going to be on fine margins so we worked hard on that, worked out on where they were weak in those situations.”

Silva was annoyed by the nature of the Bournemouth goal but pleased with the way his players reacted, with goalkeeper Mark Travers making a string of second-half saves.

“The one thing I didn’t like was we lost our focus,” said Silva of the Bournemouth goal. “Our backline slept, and we cannot concede like that at our level.

“I am really proud of the way we reacted. After conceding a sloppy, goal we pushed them back with 10 players around their box and we created chances and chances. At the end we score but it was clear we deserved more because we were the best team on the pitch.”

Silva was annoyed referee Tim Robinson and his assistants failed to spot Solanke’s foul on Harry Wilson in the Bournemouth penalty area before half-time – the sort of offence that is routinely picked up by VAR.

“I don’t like to speak to referees,” Silva said. “Yet another key decision has gone against us. Hopefully decisions will start changing for us.

“Tonight was a penalty. It’s difficult to keep talking about these situations. The ref didn’t give the penalty and it’s my job to control my players. The way we can fight and play against this team.

“We keep doing what we are doing but the feeling is it’s against us. It’s tough for us as a club.”

Parker insisted it had been a point gained rather than two lost simply because Fulham have been so strong this season. The former England midfielder walked out on Fulham in June because he was frustrated with the way the club was being run by its American owners.

“It was all good,” he said of his Craven Cottage return. “I have a job to do with Bournemouth now but I had two unbelievable years with Fulham.

“I am immensely proud of what I did and how we went about it. I am thankful to Fulham for giving me the opportunity. I get the fickleness of football sometimes but deep down I would like to think that the Fulham fans have an appreciation of what we did here.

“People move on to pastures new and I have moved on now.”

Bournemouth defender Gary Cahill played through the pain barrier and Parker was grateful.

“He bust ribs eight days ago and had not trained fully. We need committed players like him. He is vital for us.”

