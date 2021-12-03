Scott Parker reveals training ground goal earned Bournemouth point at Fulham

Scott Parker claimed Bournemouth’s goal was “straight off the training ground” after his first return to Fulham as an opposition manager ended in a 1-1 draw.

Tosin Adarabioyo’s late equaliser kept Marco Silva’s side at the Championship summit after Dominic Solanke’s Cherries goal just seconds into the second half looked like sending the visitors two points clear.

Defender Adarabioyo headed home a cross from substitute Tom Cairney to ensure Fulham remained a point ahead from an often bad-tempered encounter.

“It was straight off the training ground,” Parker confirmed. “We did a lot of work on Thursday and a lot of studying previous to that. This gane was always going to be on fine margins so we worked hard on that, worked out on where they were weak in those situations.”

Silva was annoyed by the nature of the Bournemouth goal but pleased with the way his players reacted, with goalkeeper Mark Travers making a string of second-half saves.

“The one thing I didn’t like was we lost our focus,” said Silva of the Bournemouth goal. “Our backline slept, and we cannot concede like that at our level.

“I am really proud of the way we reacted. After conceding a sloppy, goal we pushed them back with 10 players around their box and we created chances and chances. At the end we score but it was clear we deserved more because we were the best team on the pitch.”

Silva was annoyed referee Tim Robinson and his assistants failed to spot Solanke’s foul on Harry Wilson in the Bournemouth penalty area before half-time – the sort of offence that is routinely picked up by VAR.

“I don’t like to speak to referees,” Silva said. “Yet another key decision has gone against us. Hopefully decisions will start changing for us.

“Tonight was a penalty. It’s difficult to keep talking about these situations. The ref didn’t give the penalty and it’s my job to control my players. The way we can fight and play against this team.

“We keep doing what we are doing but the feeling is it’s against us. It’s tough for us as a club.”

Parker insisted it had been a point gained rather than two lost simply because Fulham have been so strong this season. The former England midfielder walked out on Fulham in June because he was frustrated with the way the club was being run by its American owners.

“It was all good,” he said of his Craven Cottage return. “I have a job to do with Bournemouth now but I had two unbelievable years with Fulham.

“I am immensely proud of what I did and how we went about it. I am thankful to Fulham for giving me the opportunity. I get the fickleness of football sometimes but deep down I would like to think that the Fulham fans have an appreciation of what we did here.

“People move on to pastures new and I have moved on now.”

Bournemouth defender Gary Cahill played through the pain barrier and Parker was grateful.

“He bust ribs eight days ago and had not trained fully. We need committed players like him. He is vital for us.”