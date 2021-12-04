Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Thomas Frank convinced points will come for Brentford if they remain ‘brave’

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 9:02 am
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank wants more of the same from his players (John Walton/PA)
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank wants more of the same from his players (John Walton/PA)

Thomas Frank is convinced Brentford’s Premier League points total will start ticking over once again if they continue to be brave and aggressive.

The promoted Bees head for Leeds on Sunday having won only one of their last seven league games after Thursday night’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham and collected just four points in the process.

However, head coach Frank has been delighted with the level of performance throughout and is confident the wins and points his side requires will follow if they maintain their standards.

He said: “I believe a lot in if you can have the consistency in the performances, which we have had this season, then the points will come.

“Sometimes they come a lot, let’s say 12 from seven games, and then they come… What is it, seven games now and we have four, but still with good performances through the seven games.

“Let’s take the next seven games and hopefully that’s where we get 12 points. Performance is the most important thing because football is a random game and the ball can drop for you.

“I just love that we are brave and we are aggressive and we are forward-thinking. I think that’s so important. If we can have that approach throughout 38 games, we’ll be absolutely fine.”

Three wins and three draws in their first seven games got Brentford’s first Premier League campaign off to a hugely encouraging start as they attempt to cement their place among the English game’s aristocrats.

They emerged from the Sky Bet Championship determined not just to make up the numbers, and Frank freely admits the way Leeds approached the same task last season – they finished ninth – provided inspiration.

He said: “You have your own belief as a manager or head coach or as a club. I believe so much in our players and what they are capable of, but I also need to create some narratives and look at other clubs and what they have done just to get inspiration.

“Leeds definitely are an inspiration for that, Wolves, I think Sheffield United as well – their first season was also brilliant.

“Those were three clubs I looked at and thought I’d take the best bits from them and see if I could tweak it a bit around the style we have in terms of how we do it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal