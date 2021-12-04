Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Martindale senses Robbie Neilson mind games ahead of Hearts clash

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 10:00 am
David Martindale listened to Robbie Neilson’s comments with interest (Jane Barlow/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale enjoyed hearing Robbie Neilson saying their stadium was a difficult place to go.

But Martindale also feels the Hearts boss was indulging in mind games ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership meeting.

Neilson warned his players to be ready for a different game after coming close to getting a result at Celtic Park and even claimed a trip to West Lothian would be harder than a visit to the east end of Glasgow.

Martindale and his team have prided themselves on making life difficult for opponents in recent years.

“I think we have done that since we came into the Premiership and it’s probably something we can do a wee bit better this season, if I’m honest,” he said.

“It’s nice to hear other teams don’t like coming here, and we know this, because it gives you a wee head start in the game.

“But it’s maybe a wee bit of reverse psychology from Robbie there to be honest, because the form Hearts have been in, it’s going to be a really difficult fixture for us.”

Livingston will be looking to show Hearts what they are all about after a jaded Lions side lost 3-0 at Tynecastle in September after facing both Celtic and Rangers in the previous six days.

“That’s one way of looking at it, but I also think Tynecastle is a difficult place to go,” Martindale said. “I have been to a few games there recently, I was at the St Mirren game and the Dundee United game. When Hearts are as fluid as that, they are a difficult opponent.

“They will probably travel with good numbers, three or four thousand I would imagine, and it’s brilliant when you are coming out into the Tony Macaroni Arena and there’s five or six thousand fans in the stadium. I think it’s a fantastic place to play football.”

