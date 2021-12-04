Morecambe advance past battling seventh-tier Buxton in FA Cup

Non-league Buxton’s FA Cup dream was ended following a 1-0 second-round defeat at home to League One Morecambe.

The seventh-tier side enjoyed a bright start and nearly took the lead when Diego De Girolamo hit the woodwork on a wet and windy afternoon in Derbyshire.

But Cole Stockton’s 29th-minute goal settled the nerves and saw Morecambe boss the contest from then on.

De Girolamo hit the post after 13 minutes as the minnows made full use of the strong wind in their favour.

Kyle Letheren turned Tom Elliott’s goal-bound corner over eight minutes later as the lowest-ranked side left in the competition won four corners in a row.

Stockton fired the Shrimps ahead with a cool finish after Shane McLoughlin played him in just before the half-hour.

Theo Richardson made a brilliant double save to deny Wesley McDonald and Stockton 10 minutes later.

Ashley Chambers fired a soft shot straight at the goalkeeper as Buxton struggled to get going after the break.

McDonald and Stockton were both off target for the visitors just after the hour mark.

McDonald nearly took advantage of some defensive uncertainty before Richardson saved well from Stockton with 13 minutes to go.

Stockton and Jonah Ayunga could both have doubled Morecambe’s advantage in the closing stages as the Shrimps advanced to the third round.