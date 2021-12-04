Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morecambe advance past battling seventh-tier Buxton in FA Cup

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 2:58 pm Updated: December 4, 2021, 4:08 pm
Cole Stockton scored the only goal (Leila Coker/PA)
Non-league Buxton’s FA Cup dream was ended following a 1-0 second-round defeat at home to League One Morecambe.

The seventh-tier side enjoyed a bright start and nearly took the lead when Diego De Girolamo hit the woodwork on a wet and windy afternoon in Derbyshire.

But Cole Stockton’s 29th-minute goal settled the nerves and saw Morecambe boss the contest from then on.

De Girolamo hit the post after 13 minutes as the minnows made full use of the strong wind in their favour.

Kyle Letheren turned Tom Elliott’s goal-bound corner over eight minutes later as the lowest-ranked side left in the competition won four corners in a row.

Stockton fired the Shrimps ahead with a cool finish after Shane McLoughlin played him in just before the half-hour.

Theo Richardson made a brilliant double save to deny Wesley McDonald and Stockton 10 minutes later.

Ashley Chambers fired a soft shot straight at the goalkeeper as Buxton struggled to get going after the break.

McDonald and Stockton were both off target for the visitors just after the hour mark.

McDonald nearly took advantage of some defensive uncertainty before Richardson saved well from Stockton with 13 minutes to go.

Stockton and Jonah Ayunga could both have doubled Morecambe’s advantage in the closing stages as the Shrimps advanced to the third round.

