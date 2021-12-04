Rain washes out St Johnstone’s clash with Ross County By Press Association December 4, 2021, 3:06 pm The match at McDiarmid Park was postponed (Rob Casey/PA). St Johnstone’s cinch Premiership game at home to Ross County has been postponed due to heavy rain. Saturday’s match at McDiarmid Park was called off following a 2pm pitch inspection. St Johnstone said in a statement: “Following heavy rainfall the pitch has been deemed unplayable by referee Steven MacLean. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Malky Mackay says Ross County can quickly move up tight Premiership table We should fear no one, says Ross County boss Malky Mackay Craig Bryson available for St Johnstone after serving suspension Callum Davidson keen to find solution and end St Johnstone’s winless run