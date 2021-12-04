Steve Cunningham proud as brave Buxton beaten by Morecambe

Boss Steve Cunningham believes Buxton can take immense pride from their 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Morecambe.

The seventh-tier Bucks enjoyed a bright start against their League One opponents and hit the post in the early stages but Cole Stockton’s 29th-minute goal on a wet and windy afternoon in Derbyshire saw the Shrimps into round three.

“The lads have put the club and Buxton as a town on the football map,” said Cunningham.

“They stood up to the challenge of Morecambe and the conditions and didn’t show the gulf in divisions.

“It is a game of fine margins and fine margins have undone us today.

“We needed to try and take advantage of the wind in the first half. I thought a goal was coming in the first 15 minutes and then we would have had something to hang on to.

“We gave a very good team a very good go and we have to feel immensely proud of what we have done today.”

The home side nearly took the lead when Diego De Girolamo hit the woodwork after 13 minutes.

Stockton then fired the Shrimps ahead with a cool finish after Shane McLoughlin played him in just before the half-hour.

Theo Richardson made a brilliant double save to deny Wesley McDonald and Stockton ten minutes later.

McDonald, Stockton and Jonah Ayunga all then wasted good second-half chances as the visitors closed out victory.

“It was a very professional performance,” said Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson. “The weather took away any advantage we had, I don’t think we have ever played in conditions as bad as that.

“We missed a lot of chances to make the game safe in the second half but we are pleased to get through.

“The object before the game was just to get through, it didn’t matter how.

“Everyone expected us to win. If we don’t it’s a disaster but if we win no-one says anything.

“Credit to Buxton, they pushed us. It was not easy today and the lads showed character.”