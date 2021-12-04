David Moyo nets the winner for Hamilton

David Moyo scored a second-half penalty as Hamilton returned to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 cinch Championship victory over 10-man Dunfermline at New Douglas Park.

The hosts enjoyed the better of the early chances with Josh Mullin and Marley Redfern both testing Pars goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams within the opening 12 minutes.

Teenage midfielder Redfern came close with a second shot on target midway through the first half but former Accies stopper Williams safely collected the ball, while – at the other end – Lewis McCann struck the crossbar as it remained goalless at the break.

The match came to life on the hour mark as Dunfermline midfielder Graham Dorrans was sent off for handball in the box, with Moyo firing the resulting spot-kick into the bottom corner for his second goal in two games.

The visitors looked for an equaliser and Josh Edwards came close before his header was blocked and Hamilton held on for maximum points for the first time since October.