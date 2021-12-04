Gozie Ugwu bags brace as Morton and Ayr share the spoils

Morton missed an opportunity to climb away from the foot of the cinch Championship table as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Ayr at Cappielow.

Gus MacPherson’s men came into the weekend in the bottom two, level on points with Queen of the South beneath them.

The hosts opened the scoring after 26 minutes when Gozie Ugwu headed a Gavin Reilly delivery back across goal and into the far corner of the net.

Morton held on to that lead until the 73rd minute when Steven Bradley fired in off the crossbar and Tomi Adeloye put the visitors in front four minutes later.

Ugwu headed a second with six minutes remaining to ensure Morton did not come away empty-handed.

The result leaves Morton as part of a bottom three all level on 13 points while Ayr are one point better off.