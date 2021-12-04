Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mansfield come from behind to sink managerless Doncaster

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 5:02 pm
George Lapslie scored twice (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mansfield compounded the woes of managerless Doncaster by coming from behind to dump them out of the FA Cup with a 3-1 triumph.

A George Lapslie brace and Will Forrester strike saw the Stags overturn a half-time deficit after Branden Horton had put Doncaster ahead.

In their first game since dismissing Richie Wellens as manager, Rovers got off to a strong start when Horton slotted in to give them the lead after seven minutes.

Mansfield equalised in the 48th minute when a corner was flicked on by Lapslie and Forrester nodded in at the back post.

The goal gave the visitors a significant lift and they went ahead on the hour when Lapslie finished well from a tight angle.

Mansfield had their tails up and went further ahead after 70 minutes when Lapslie capped off a sweeping team move with a fine finish.

Tommy Rowe drilled in from 20 yards after a well-worked free kick routine with six minutes remaining to put some doubt on the outcome, but Mansfield held on.

