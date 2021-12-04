Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frustration for Sunderland as they miss the chance to move level with leaders

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 5:04 pm
There was frustration for Sunderland and manager Lee Johnson (PA)
Sunderland missed out on a chance to move level on points with Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham after being held to a 1-1 draw by Oxford at the Stadium of Light.

The visitors s came from behind to climb to seventh by extending their unbeaten run to seven matches to stay firmly in the promotion mix themselves.

Sunderland, now unbeaten in four matches, made the best possible start when young German Leon Dajaku beat his man before rolling beyond goalkeeper Simon Eastwood in the seventh minute.

Eastwood, Anthony Forde, Elliott Moore and Matty Taylor were all back for the visitors following a Covid crisis.

And, after Moore had seen a header saved by Thorben Hoffmann, Taylor levelled nine minutes before half-time.

The 31-year-old struck low and inside the far post having been found by Nathan Holland’s cutback after he had brushed Lynden Gooch aside too easily.

After the restart Ross Stewart hit the bar and headed into Eastwood’s arms before Nathan Broadhead rattled the post for Sunderland.

Oxford substitute Dan Agyei almost made Gooch pay for a lazy pass but was denied by Hoffmann and an entertaining match ended level.

