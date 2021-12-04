Wrexham stay in play-off spots after late goal from Jordan Davies By Press Association December 4, 2021, 5:04 pm Dover played host to Wrexham (Peter Byrne/PA) Wrexham remain in the Vanarama National League play-off places after a narrow 1-0 victory at struggling Dover. Chances were limited in the first half as the Whites, who remain without a win this season, went in level at the break. The league’s bottom side upped the pressure in the second period and hit the woodwork three times in quick succession. Alfie Pavey headed against the bar moments after the restart, the post was struck shortly afterwards and Jake Goodman also hit the post in the 57th minute. However, the Red Dragons made them pay with six minutes remaining when Jordan Davies’ corner evaded everyone and flew into the net. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Caley Thistle knock Kilmarnock off top spot thanks to cracker from Sean Welsh Wrexham unbeaten in six after victory over Bromley Antonio Conte off the mark at Spurs in Premier League after edging past Leeds Arsenal stay unbeaten in Women’s Super League after seeing off Manchester United