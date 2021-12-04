Wrexham stay in play-off spots after late goal from Jordan Davies

Wrexham remain in the Vanarama National League play-off places after a narrow 1-0 victory at struggling Dover.

Chances were limited in the first half as the Whites, who remain without a win this season, went in level at the break.

The league’s bottom side upped the pressure in the second period and hit the woodwork three times in quick succession.

Alfie Pavey headed against the bar moments after the restart, the post was struck shortly afterwards and Jake Goodman also hit the post in the 57th minute.

However, the Red Dragons made them pay with six minutes remaining when Jordan Davies’ corner evaded everyone and flew into the net.