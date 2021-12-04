Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Another away win ends Swindon's long wait for a place in third round of FA Cup

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 5:10 pm
Tyreece Simpson was on target for Swindon
Tyreece Simpson was on target for Swindon (PA)

Swindon reached the FA Cup third round for the first time in a decade with an entertaining 2-1 victory at Walsall.

Goals from on-loan pair Tyreece Simpson and Kaine Kesler-Hayden secured Swindon’s eighth successive away win, either side of Emmanuel Osadebe’s header for the Saddlers.

Harry McKirdy’s shot from a tight angle forced Walsall keeper Carl Rushworth into an early save before Swindon took the lead in this meeting of League Two teams in the 15th minute.

Osadebe’s loose pass was pounced on by Jack Payne, whose slide-rule ball found Simpson and he held off Manny Monthe to slot low past an exposed Rushworth.

However, Osadebe atoned for his error by levelling on 37 minutes, nodding in from close range following an excellent run and cross from Jack Earing.

The visitors regained the lead on 67 minutes, Ellis Iandolo keeping alive McKirdy’s mishit shot by pulling back for Kesler-Hayden to thump home from eight yards.

Walsall could have forced a replay but Robins goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott denied Kieran Phillips and, later, Joss Labadie, both from point-blank range to send Swindon through.

