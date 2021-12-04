Another away win ends Swindon’s long wait for a place in third round of FA Cup

Swindon reached the FA Cup third round for the first time in a decade with an entertaining 2-1 victory at Walsall.

Goals from on-loan pair Tyreece Simpson and Kaine Kesler-Hayden secured Swindon’s eighth successive away win, either side of Emmanuel Osadebe’s header for the Saddlers.

Harry McKirdy’s shot from a tight angle forced Walsall keeper Carl Rushworth into an early save before Swindon took the lead in this meeting of League Two teams in the 15th minute.

Osadebe’s loose pass was pounced on by Jack Payne, whose slide-rule ball found Simpson and he held off Manny Monthe to slot low past an exposed Rushworth.

However, Osadebe atoned for his error by levelling on 37 minutes, nodding in from close range following an excellent run and cross from Jack Earing.

The visitors regained the lead on 67 minutes, Ellis Iandolo keeping alive McKirdy’s mishit shot by pulling back for Kesler-Hayden to thump home from eight yards.

Walsall could have forced a replay but Robins goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott denied Kieran Phillips and, later, Joss Labadie, both from point-blank range to send Swindon through.