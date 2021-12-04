Late Jack Diamond goal sees Harrogate knock out Portsmouth

Jack Diamond scored a dramatic late winner as League Two Harrogate knocked two-time winners Portsmouth out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 away victory.

The on-loan Sunderland player scored five minutes into added-time to settle the contest at Fratton Park.

League One Pompey came into the game in a great run of form but it was Harrogate who took a shock lead in the 44th minute.

Sean Williams lost possession in his own half, with the ball falling to Luke Armstrong, who controlled neatly before turning and curling beyond Gavin Bazunu from the edge of the box.

It was in the first of two added minutes at the end of the half that Pompey equalised.

Michael Jacobs forced his way into the box and his intended pass deflected into the path of Ellis Harrison, who marked his return from injury by hitting the ball beyond goalkeeper Mark Oxley into the far corner.

With plenty of effort from both sides in the second half, it was heading for a replay until Diamond’s late strike beat Bazunu to seal a famous win.