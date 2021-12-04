Graeme Lee makes instant impact as Hartlepool stun Lincoln

Graeme Lee made a fine start to his tenure in the Hartlepool hot-seat as the League Two strugglers knocked League One side Lincoln out of the FA Cup after a 1-0 win at the LNER Arena.

A Lewis Fiorini own goal early in the second half was all that separated the two sides in a match played in driving rain, with Pools full value for the win.

Matty Daly should have fired the visitors ahead after six minutes but pulled his shot wide after being found by Reagan Ogle eight yards out.

Lacklustre City finally took their first swipe at goal after 18 minutes, with Fiorini firing an effort a yard wide.

A minute’s applause swept around the ground after 19 minutes following the recent sad death of 19-year-old Imps fan Jack Nottingham, who lost his six-year battle against cancer.

Hakeeb Adelakun burst through for City a minute later but his strike was kept out by Ben Killip before Dan Nlundulu curled a right-footer inches wide.

An error by City defender Lewis Montsma wasn’t capitalised on by Mark Cullen as he drove straight at custodian Sam Long.

Just nine minutes after the break, Hartlepool took the lead when Fiorini attempted to cut out a headed cross from Mark Shelton but only proceeded to bundle the ball into his own net.

City hit back, with Chris Maguire’s shot being saved by Killip before Nlundulu headed the resultant corner over the bar.

The win could have been more convincing if Long hadn’t saved well from Cullen.