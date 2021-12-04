Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graeme Lee makes instant impact as Hartlepool stun Lincoln

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 5:14 pm
Hartlepool won at Lincoln in the FA Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Hartlepool won at Lincoln in the FA Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

Graeme Lee made a fine start to his tenure in the Hartlepool hot-seat as the League Two strugglers knocked League One side Lincoln out of the FA Cup after a 1-0 win at the LNER Arena.

A Lewis Fiorini own goal early in the second half was all that separated the two sides in a match played in driving rain, with Pools full value for the win.

Matty Daly should have fired the visitors ahead after six minutes but pulled his shot wide after being found by Reagan Ogle eight yards out.

Lacklustre City finally took their first swipe at goal after 18 minutes, with Fiorini firing an effort a yard wide.

A minute’s applause swept around the ground after 19 minutes following the recent sad death of 19-year-old Imps fan Jack Nottingham, who lost his six-year battle against cancer.

Hakeeb Adelakun burst through for City a minute later but his strike was kept out by Ben Killip before Dan Nlundulu curled a right-footer inches wide.

An error by City defender Lewis Montsma wasn’t capitalised on by Mark Cullen as he drove straight at custodian Sam Long.

Just nine minutes after the break, Hartlepool took the lead when Fiorini attempted to cut out a headed cross from Mark Shelton but only proceeded to bundle the ball into his own net.

City hit back, with Chris Maguire’s shot being saved by Killip before Nlundulu headed the resultant corner over the bar.

The win could have been more convincing if Long hadn’t saved well from Cullen.

