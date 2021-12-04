Dagenham edge Grimsby in gripping encounter By Press Association December 4, 2021, 5:16 pm Dagenham were 3-2 winners over Grimsby (Kieran Cleeves/PA). An explosive start to the second half helped Dagenham edge out Grimsby 3-2 in the National League. Dagenham dominated the first period and took a deserved lead after 20 minutes when Dean Rance headed in a Myles Weston cross. But Grimsby levelled on the stroke of half-time through John McAtee. The hosts were back in command soon after the break, though. Ibby Akanbi crashed a shot into the roof of the net from just inside the area in the 51st minute and just two minutes later Angelo Balanta fired home a third. Grimsby were reduced to 10 men in the 63rd minute when McAtee was shown a straight red for a late challenge, but they revived their hopes just five minutes later as Sam Bell reduced the deficit. The visitors could not find another, though, as Dagenham completed the victory. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Kyle Wootton nets Notts County winner in victory over Dagenham Danny Whitehall nets the winner as Eastleigh prove too strong for Dagenham Solihull Moors return to winning ways against Grimsby Angelo Balanta and Ibby Akanbi inspire Dagenham to win over Maidenhead