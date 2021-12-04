Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
AFC Wimbledon survive Cheltenham fightback in seven-goal thriller

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 5:18 pm
Ollie Palmer bagged a brace for the Dons (Tess Derry/PA)
Ollie Palmer bagged a brace for the Dons (Tess Derry/PA)

Ayoub Assal and Ollie Palmer both scored twice as AFC Wimbledon survived a late scare to reach the third round of the FA Cup with an entertaining 4-3 win over Cheltenham.

Wimbledon also had to come back from an early setback, with Alfie May putting the Robins in front inside two minutes after Kyle Joseph’s pass.

But Mark Robinson’s Dons soon took control and Luke McCormick set up Assal to make it 1-1 after a quick break through the middle in the 36th minute.

Palmer then rolled the ball into an empty net five minutes later after a powerful effort from McCormick crashed against the woodwork.

Assal extended their lead in the 55th minute after Palmer’s low ball from the right, and Palmer curled one into the top right corner to make it 4-1 in the 65th minute.

Substitute Andy Williams pulled one back with 17 minutes left after being fed by Liam Sercombe.

And there was still hope for Cheltenham when Ben Heneghan nodded a long clearance from Scott Flinders past his own goalkeeper in the 81st minute.

But the Dons held on thanks to two brilliant late saves from Nik Tzanev, denying Matty Blair and Mattie Pollock.

