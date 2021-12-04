Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ipswich held at home by League Two Barrow in FA Cup

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 5:26 pm
Joe Pigott hit a post for Ipswich (Ashley Western/PA)
Barrow earned an attractive FA Cup replay after holding League One Ipswich to a goalless draw at Portman Road.

The two teams had never met each other in a competitive encounter but the League Two Bluebirds held their own against the Tractor Boys, who hit the woodwork twice.

The visitors enjoyed a confident start to the game and Josh Kay dragged a shot wide in the sixth minute after cutting in from the left.

Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton tipped a smart free-kick from Josh Gordon around a post and the same player was flagged offside from the resulting corner when he sent a header against the woodwork.

The Tractor Boys were struggling to find any real rhythm but Scott Fraser’s rising long-range effort tested visiting goalkeeper Paul Farman in the 24th minute.

The hosts started the second half with purpose and striker Joe Pigott, a half-time substitute for Idris El Mizouni, struck a post just after the break.

But the Bluebirds were still posing a threat and Kay saw two well-struck efforts deflected behind within three minutes.

The home side piled on some late pressure and Town skipper Sam Morsy fired over in added time before substitute Cameron Humphreys sent a header against the crossbar.

