Joe Sbarra and Adam Rooney fire Solihull past Woking

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 5:28 pm
Solihull played host to Woking (Peter Byrne/PA)
Solihull played host to Woking (Peter Byrne/PA)

Solihull kept up their push for the Vanarama National League play-offs with a 2-0 home victory over Woking.

The visitors almost opened the scoring in the ninth minute but Kyran Lofthouse’s long-range effort struck the bar.

The Moors made them pay when Joe Sbarra latched onto Joe McNerney’s weak back pass and dinked the ball over Mark Smith after 28 minutes.

Sbarra almost doubled his tally two minutes later, but this time Smith was alert to turn the ball behind for a corner.

Woking pushed for an equaliser in the second half but it was Solihull who made sure of the points from the penalty spot in the 78th minute.

McNerney fouled James Ball in the box and Adam Rooney stepped up from 12 yards, before Woking’s Jamar Loza was sent off late on for a challenge on Jamey Osborne.

