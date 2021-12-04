Barnet cruise to comfortable win over Maidenhead By Press Association December 4, 2021, 5:30 pm Barnet won easily (PA). Barnet made it three straight wins with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Maidenhead. Rob Hall got the Bees up and running just after the half-hour, taking aim and scoring in the bottom corner having had an earlier penalty appeal turned down. It was 2-0 three minutes after the break as Wes Fonguck’s free-kick found Mitch Brundle who headed in at the far post. Barnet were enjoying the best of the play and the chances, Jamie Turley and Ephron Mason-Clark both going close, and a third goal duly arrived. Mason-Clark was the scorer 55 minutes in, keeping his cool after he was played in behind. Mason Clark nearly laid on a fourth for Turley as time ticked away, but Barnet had already done more than enough. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Bernardo Silva scores twice as Man City take top spot with win over Watford Cove Rangers open five-point gap at League One summit after 2-0 win over Dumbarton Cove Rangers cruise into Challenge Cup semi-finals after 5-1 win over Rangers B Andy Crosby hails Port Vale defending after win over Hartlepool