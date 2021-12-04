Barnet cruise to comfortable win over Maidenhead

Barnet made it three straight wins with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Maidenhead.

Rob Hall got the Bees up and running just after the half-hour, taking aim and scoring in the bottom corner having had an earlier penalty appeal turned down.

It was 2-0 three minutes after the break as Wes Fonguck’s free-kick found Mitch Brundle who headed in at the far post.

Barnet were enjoying the best of the play and the chances, Jamie Turley and Ephron Mason-Clark both going close, and a third goal duly arrived.

Mason-Clark was the scorer 55 minutes in, keeping his cool after he was played in behind.

Mason Clark nearly laid on a fourth for Turley as time ticked away, but Barnet had already done more than enough.