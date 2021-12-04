Byron Webster’s winner boosts Bromley as Wealdstone are beaten

Byron Webster scored a last-gasp winner to earn high-flying Bromley a 3-2 win over 10-man Wealdstone in the National League.

The visitors, who saw their early lead wiped out by two Bromley goals in five first-half minutes, overcame the loss of goalkeeper George Wickens to a red card early in the second period to make it 2-2 and looked set to snatch a point, only for Webster to strike at the death.

Wealdstone went in front in style after only eight minutes as Josh Umerah found the net with a backheeled flick at the near post from a Jamie Mascoll cross.

George Alexander equalised in the 25th minute after Webster had headed down Chris Bush’s free-kick and Marcus Sablier completed the turnaround soon after with a fine lone-range effort (29).

Wealdstone’s problems increased 11 minutes into the second half when Wickens was sent off following a clash with Alexander.

But the 10 men were level in the 72nd minute as Charlie Cooper’s ball in was headed home at the far post by Jack Cook.

But they could not hold out as Webster’s close-range finish earned Bromley a late win.