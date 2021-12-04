Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Byron Webster’s winner boosts Bromley as Wealdstone are beaten

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 5:32 pm
Byron Webster scored the winner for Bromley (Mike Egerton/PA).
Byron Webster scored a last-gasp winner to earn high-flying Bromley a 3-2 win over 10-man Wealdstone in the National League.

The visitors, who saw their early lead wiped out by two Bromley goals in five first-half minutes, overcame the loss of goalkeeper George Wickens to a red card early in the second period to make it 2-2 and looked set to snatch a point, only for Webster to strike at the death.

Wealdstone went in front in style after only eight minutes as Josh Umerah found the net with a backheeled flick at the near post from a Jamie Mascoll cross.

George Alexander equalised in the 25th minute after Webster had headed down Chris Bush’s free-kick and Marcus Sablier completed the turnaround soon after with a fine lone-range effort (29).

Wealdstone’s problems increased 11 minutes into the second half when Wickens was sent off following a clash with Alexander.

But the 10 men were level in the 72nd minute as Charlie Cooper’s ball in was headed home at the far post by Jack Cook.

But they could not hold out as Webster’s close-range finish earned Bromley a late win.

