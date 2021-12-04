Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Local boy Ryan Bowman downs Carlisle with late clincher for Shrewsbury

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 5:45 pm
Ryan Bowman was Shrewsbury’s match-winner at Carlisle (Nick Potts/PA)
Carlisle-born Ryan Bowman confirmed Shrewsbury’s place in the FA Cup third-round draw with his side’s second goal in a 2-1 win against his home-town club at Brunton Park.

Steve Cotterill’s League One visitors led from the 11th minute after teenager Tom Bloxham’s fourth goal of the campaign.

Bowman, released by the Cumbrians as a youngster, secured victory with a crisp right-foot finish 13 minutes from time.

It proved a miserable afternoon for Keith Millen’s side after promising back-to-back wins in League Two and the Papa John’s Trophy against Walsall and Lincoln.

Until substitute Jordan Gibson curled in a stoppage-time consolation, Carlisle’s best chances came either side of young striker Bloxham’s latest goal.

Tristan Abrahams was foiled by Marko Marosi after six minutes. Brad Young then failed to pick out Abrahams with his strike partner faced by an open goal after Young disposed Marosi outside his area.

Even home fans’ protests against the club’s owners proved low key. A handful of tennis balls were thrown on the pitch in the first half while stewards intervened in the second after a flag was unfurled on the main stand terrace.

