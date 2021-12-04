Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dennis Politic nets quick-fire brace as Port Vale claim comeback win at Burton

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 5:50 pm
Dennis Politic scored a double for Port Vale (Nick Potts/PA)
Dennis Politic scored a double for Port Vale (Nick Potts/PA)

Substitute Dennis Politic scored two goals in four second-half minutes as Port Vale turned a fiery Staffordshire derby on its head to claim a 2-1 Emirates FA Cup second-round comeback victory over Burton.

The hosts looked threatening in an opening period where the windy conditions were against them.

The Brewers made it count midway through the first half when Burton-born Ryan Leak headed home his first goal in English football from close range, holding off his man to meet Kane Hemmings’ deep cross with a firm header.

League Two Vale had strong shouts for a penalty on the stroke of half-time when Ben Garrity appeared to be brought down in the box by Deji Oshilaja, referee Martin Coy waving away vociferous appeals.

But Politic had only been on the pitch a matter of minutes when he thundered in an 18-yard effort to level the match.

The Romanian turned the game on its head three minutes later as he fired home after nicking the ball around Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt to earn passage to the third round at the expense of their League One opponents.

