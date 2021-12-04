Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol Rovers fight back to see off Sutton and reach FA Cup third round

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 5:56 pm
Former Forest Green striker Aaron Collins opened the scoring for Bristol Rovers (Steven Paston/PA)
Former Forest Green striker Aaron Collins opened the scoring for Bristol Rovers (Steven Paston/PA)

Bristol Rovers came from behind to book their place in the FA Cup third round thanks to a narrow 2-1 victory at home to League Two rivals Sutton.

The away side came close early on before Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw was sharply off his line to thwart David Ajiboye.

At the other end, Antony Evans’ effort was confidently saved by veteran goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis.

Midway through the first half, Sutton’s Craig Eastmond crashed in a shot from over 30 yards, with Belshaw producing a terrific stop to keep the game scoreless.

Rovers then went close when Aaron Collins found space on the edge of the box before guiding a shot just off target.

Sutton broke the deadlock five minutes after the break when Will Randall-Hurren darted in to convert Donovan Wilson’s cross.

However, seven minutes later, Collins levelled from the penalty spot after Louis John had impeded Harry Anderson.

Rovers then turned the game on its head on the hour mark when Nick Anderton stooped to head home Evans’ flicked free-kick.

Evans later saw a lobbed effort strike a post.

