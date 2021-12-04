Bristol Rovers fight back to see off Sutton and reach FA Cup third round

Bristol Rovers came from behind to book their place in the FA Cup third round thanks to a narrow 2-1 victory at home to League Two rivals Sutton.

The away side came close early on before Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw was sharply off his line to thwart David Ajiboye.

At the other end, Antony Evans’ effort was confidently saved by veteran goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis.

Midway through the first half, Sutton’s Craig Eastmond crashed in a shot from over 30 yards, with Belshaw producing a terrific stop to keep the game scoreless.

Rovers then went close when Aaron Collins found space on the edge of the box before guiding a shot just off target.

Sutton broke the deadlock five minutes after the break when Will Randall-Hurren darted in to convert Donovan Wilson’s cross.

However, seven minutes later, Collins levelled from the penalty spot after Louis John had impeded Harry Anderson.

Rovers then turned the game on its head on the hour mark when Nick Anderton stooped to head home Evans’ flicked free-kick.

Evans later saw a lobbed effort strike a post.