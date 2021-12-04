Raith miss out on top spot after Arbroath stalemate By Press Association December 4, 2021, 5:58 pm Raith are in fine form (Joe Giddens/PA) Raith missed the chance to move top of the Scottish Championship after drawing 0-0 at Arbroath. The stalemate extended Rovers’ unbeaten run to 12 league games, leaving them one point behind leaders Inverness. The fifth-placed hosts had a chance to open the scoring early on when Joel Nouble had a header blocked when unmarked in the box. Rovers goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald did well to keep out Bobby Linn’s effort in the 71st minute after the substitute broke from a corner at the other end. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Caley Thistle knock Kilmarnock off top spot thanks to cracker from Sean Welsh Penalty shoot-out defeat for Caley Thistle against Raith in SPFL Trust Trophy What a week for Caley Thistle as semi-final and top spot in league are goals Caley Thistle ace Shane Sutherland insists Arbroath are real deal in title race